Blue Jackets fans support Patrik Laine with $10K in donations following podcast's insensitive suicide remark

Columbus Blue Jackets fans are rallying around Patrik Laine after a host on a fan podcast made an insensitive comment regarding the forward's mental health.

Laine, who entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28, replied to a video clip posted on X on Monday from "B&B Round Table," a Blue Jackets fan podcast, that used a slang phrase in reference to suicide saying, “This is just not okay.”

This is just not okay https://t.co/Apai7g6TRP — Patrik Laine (@PatrikLaine29) February 12, 2024

Members of the "B&B Round Table" podcast posted an apology on Tuesday and then deleted the show's X account.

Octagon Hockey, which represents Laine, released a statement condemning the remark.

"While we appreciate the podcast's apology for their remarks, words have consequences," Octagon said. "Suicide is not a punchline. We remain steadfast in our condemnation of such language and continue to advocate for mental health awareness. Patrik's commitment to promoting mental well-being stands strong."

Laine has spoken about his mental health in the past and has been a supporter of various related causes in his career. In October, he said he would donate $1,000 for every goal and an assist he records this season to benefit the OhioHealth Foundation's mental health resources as part of his "Laine Gives Back" initiative.

"Good mental health is an important issue and one that is very personal to me as I have struggled with it myself at times," Laine said in a statement announcing his support. "I'm proud to partner with the OhioHealth Foundation this season to raise money and awareness to support men in our community that may be struggling emotionally or psychologically and need help."

Laine has not played since Dec. 14 after breaking his clavicle and he's been limited to only 18 games this season. His point total (10) means at least $10,000 will be going to the cause from him. Blue Jackets fans quickly threw their support behind one of their own and, as of Tuesday afternoon, had made 200-plus donations totaling over $10,000, according to the Columbus Dispatch's Brian Hedger.

With Laine's return to the ice unknown, teammate Johnny Gaudreau said Tuesday he will take over for Laine and donate $1,000 for every point he records for the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season.