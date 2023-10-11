The Bills and Sabres reportedly dismissed COO John Roth and SVP Kathryn D'Angelo due to unethical relationship

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres have fired the top two members of their front offices.

John Roth, the chief operating officer of both teams, and Kathryn D’Angelo, the Bill's general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, were both dismissed on Wednesday, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic.

Josh Dziurlikowski, SVP of finance and business administration, has reportedly been named the teams' interim COO. Jim Overdorf, senior advisor to the general manager and football operations, will take over as general counsel until the external search is finished.

Graham was told by multiple sources that the firing stemmed from an "unethical" romantic relationship between Roth and D'Angelo due to the pair's positions within the organizations.

The dismissals come less than a year after Roth was hired as the Sabres' COO in January, and then took over as the Bills' COO and executive vice president in July after Ron Raccuia was not retained.

Owner Terry Pegula announced a revamp of the Bills and Sabres' business sides after an examination of the organizations. Pegula, who named himself president of the Bills in July and president of the Sabres in August, said his franchises would use a "management committee" going forward.

Roth, D'Angelo and Dziurlikowski were all members of that four-person committee.

D'Angelo, who was elevated to general counsel of the Bills in April, oversaw security, human resources and marketing departments. She joined the Bills' legal team in 2016, before moving up to assistant general counsel. In 2022, D'Angelo was named interim general counsel after Gregg Brandon, the Bills' former general counsel, took a leave of absence.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.