Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans for 'passion and power' in farewell newspaper ad

Bill Belichick is moving into a new phase of his life. He's no longer the head coach of the New England Patriots, a position he held for 24 seasons, and doesn't have a new coaching job lined up for the 2024 NFL season.

Belichick's future is unknown for the first time in a quarter century. But before he fully settles into that unemployed life, he wanted to thank the people who supported him and the team through thick and thin over the years: the fans.

In a full page newspaper ad in the Boston Globe, Belichick sent his gratitude to the passionate and powerful fans of New England. The message was simple and to the point while conveying warmth and respect. In other words: classic Belichick.

Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough's coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days.

Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the Internet, and from your stadium seats.

You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!

Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.

I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments.

THANK YOU ALL.

With respect and admiration,

Bill Belichick

Despite landing a few interviews following his departure from the Patriots, Belichick came up empty on a new job. Atlanta Falcons hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach even though they had two interviews with Belichick.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that the main obstacle between Belichick and a new job is what it would take to maximize his value. Belichick served as both head coach and GM with the Patriots, and they're the only team that uses that kind of leadership structure. To get the most out of Belichick, his new team would likely have to radically reorganize its front office. That's a massive undertaking that many teams don't even want to think about, even with one of the greatest coaches of all time available.

So with no job for the 2024 season, Belichick is likely to move into the industry that many ex-NFLers enter upon retirement: broadcasting. If Fox Sports executives have half a brain, they'll pair him up with Rob Gronkowski and just let the camera roll. Pure gold.