Bill Belichick says girlfriend Jordon Hudson was 'simply doing her job' to ensure CBS interview 'stayed on track'

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is standing by his girlfriend Jordon Hudson after their awkward moment on "CBS Sunday Morning."

The longtime New England Patriots coach was interviewed for the show as part of a promotional tour for his upcoming book. When CBS host Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick, 73, how he and Hudson, 24, met, Hudson curtly said the topic was off limits.

In a statement released Wednesday, Belichick blamed CBS for the moment ending up in the eight-minute segment and said that Hudson was "simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track" as the two have "both a personal and professional relationship.

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book," the statement said. "After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."