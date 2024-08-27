Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expects WR Ja'Marr Chase to play Week 1 vs. Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he expects wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to be on the field Week 1 when the team opens up against the New England Patriots.

Asked if he felt confident the three-time Pro Bowler would be ready to play come Sept. 8, Taylor replied simply, "Yes."

Chase did not play in any of the Bengals' preseason games as he seeks to renegotiate his contract, which has two years remaining on it from his rookie deal. The 24-year-old did return to practice and took part in two sessions this week and will continue on that plan as the Patriots game gets closer.

"I think it gives you the visual of what it's going to look and feel like for us," Taylor said. "It's been good to get him back in the mix the last couple of days."

Chase has compiled 3,717 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three seasons. After seeing the contracts given to CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, plus the ones handed to members of his 2021 draft class - Miami's Jaylen Waddle, Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and Philadelphia's Devonta Smith — the LSU product is looking to cash in for himself after a productive start to his NFL career.

The Bengals picked up Chase's fifth-year option in April, which will see his salary jump in 2025 from $1.1 million this coming season to a fully guaranteed $21.8 million, barring an extension being worked out.

In 2023, Chase caught a career-high 100 balls, tying for second most in a season in Bengals history. He is also one of only eight players in NFL history who have reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.