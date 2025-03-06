Bengals give Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade

The Cincinnati Bengals might be preparing to make some move this offseason. The Bengals have given All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, per multiple reports on Thursday.

"It's been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years," said Hendrickson, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options."

Hendrickson has spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati, and has been named to the Pro Bowl for the past four consecutive years. This past season, he was named first team All-Pro, and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in sacks last year, earning 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He also picked up 33 solo tackles and two forced fumbles.

By letting Hendrickson look for a trade partner, the Bengals are pivoting their focus to receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase has been working towards an extension to stay in Cincinnati, with Bengals top executive Duke Tobin pledging to make him the "the No. 1 paid non-QB in the league." Higgins, meanwhile, has been franchise tagged by the team for the second year in a row.

There were questions about how Cincinnati could afford contracts with all three players; now, the Bengals can focus on Chase's extension, and potential getting Higgins his extension as well.

Trading Trey Hendrickson would seem to make Tee Higgins extension more likely. Right now, Tee under second straight franchise tag. Execs across league had questions about Bengals' willingness to pay Ja'Marr, Tee and Trey. Trey trade could clear way for locking up star WR duo. https://t.co/Pxr3SyUNBc — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 6, 2025

Trading Hendrickson would help free up some of that money: The 30-year-old defensive end's base salary is currently $15.8 million in 2025. His contract ends later this year, meaning that he was due for an extension. Instead, the Bengals will let him shop around.