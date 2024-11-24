Auburn upsets No. 15 Texas A&M, 43–41, in 4 overtimes, dashing Aggies' SEC title hopes

KeAndre Lambert-Smith 2-point conversion catch in the fourth overtime gave Auburn a 43–41 win over No. 15 Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. What looked like a potential blowout for the Tigers turned into an exciting shootout.

In the first overtime, Jahdae Walker's 12-yard touchdown catch gave the Aggies a 38–31 lead. Yet Auburn answered on its ensuing possession, helped by a pass interference penalty on Jayvon Thomas that put the Tigers on the 2-yard line. Jarquez Hunter scored a TD two plays later to send the game to a second OT.

The two teams traded field goals in the second overtime with Auburn's Ian Vachon hitting a 41-yard kick and Texas A&M's Randy Bond answering with a 42-yarder.