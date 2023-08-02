Astros' Framber Valdez throws no-hitter in win over Guardians

Framber Valdez bounced back perfectly on Tuesday night.

Valdez threw the first solo no-hitter of the season on Tuesday night to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Valdez had seven strikeouts on 93 pitches in the win.

Valdez retired the first 12 batters, half of which he struck out, to start the game. He walked Oscar Gonzalez to open the fifth inning, but the Astros got out safely thanks to a double play. After safely getting through the eighth inning, Valdez got Gabriel Arias on a groundout before Myles Straw flew out to center and Cam Gallagher popped up to shortstop to end the game and complete the no-hitter.

Valdez is now the first left-handed pitcher in Astros history to throw a no-hitter. The Guardians have been no-hit 15 times, and five times since the start of the 2021 season. They haven't thrown a no-hitter themselves since 1981, which is the longest drought in the league.

The no-hitter came after what was a brutal start in his last outing, where Valdez allowed eight hits and six runs in a 13-5 loss to the Texas Rangers last week. It also came just hours after teh Astros reacquired Justin Verlander from the New York Mets.

The no-hitter is the third of the season in Major League Baseball. Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-hitter last month, and New York Yankees' Domingo Germán threw a perfect game in June against the Oakland Athletics.

