Appalachian State fires coach Shawn Clark after program's first losing season in 11 years

Appalachian State has fired head football coach Shawn Clark after five seasons. The Mountaineers went 5–6 this year (3–5 in the Sun Belt), the program's first losing campaign since its final season at the FCS level in 2013.

"The expectation for App State football is to annually compete for a conference championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff," said athletic director Doug Gillin <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://appstatesports.com/news/2024/12/2/app-state-announces-football-leadership-change.aspx">in a statement</a>. "We have commenced a national search to quickly find the next leader for App State football."

Clark, 49, played at Appalachian State as an offensive lineman from 1994-98. After assistant coaching stints at Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, Purdue and Kent State, he returned to Boone, North Carolina as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator under head coach Scott Satterfield.

During Eli Drinkwitz's first season, Clark was promoted to assistant head coach in 2019. When Drinkwitz left for Missouri after his lone season at Appalachian State, Clark became the 22nd head coach in program history.

Clark continued the Mountaineers' success in his first two seasons, compiling a combined record of 19–7 with two bowl bids. His teams also played impressively against Power Five competition.

Appalachian State's 10–4 season in 2021 included a near-upset of Miami. The following season, the Mountaineers lost a thriller at home to North Carolina, 63–61. But they followed that up by stunning No. 6 Texas A&M, 17–14, in College Station. That led to ESPN's "College GameDay" bringing its show to Boone for the first time.

"I want to thank Shawn for all he has done for the App State football program," Gillin said in announcing Clark's dismissal. "Shawn is a true Mountaineer. He has given his heart and soul to his alma mater. He has navigated numerous challenges in his tenure and done so with class and integrity. This was a difficult decision, but after an evaluation of the program, we decided to make the change now."

The Mountaineers finished 9–5 last season and defeated Miami (OH) in the Cure Bowl. But they were 3–4 before winning five straight games and playing in the Sun Belt championship game.

Yet after this year's losing campaign, officials apparently did not like the direction in which the program was headed with Clark under contract for two more years. Appalachian State finished tied for the third-worst record in the Sun Belt and fourth in the conference's East Division.