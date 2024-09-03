AP Top 25: Oregon drops four spots to No. 7 after narrow win over Idaho

Florida State wasn't the only top 10 team that lost spots in the post-Week 1 AP Top 25.

Oregon fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after the first official week of the season following a close win over FCS opponent Idaho. The Ducks were 44.5-point favorites over the Vandals but won just 24-14 after Idaho pulled to within three points with just under 10 minutes to go.

Georgia and Ohio State stayed in the top two spots after wins in Week 1. The Bulldogs easily dispatched Clemson 34-3 and Ohio State beat Akron. Clemson entered the game at No. 14 in the AP poll and fell out of the top 25 entirely after the loss.

Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame now round out the top five. The Longhorns moved up a spot from No. 4 after a win over Colorado State, Alabama moved up after beating Western Kentucky with numerous big plays in the passing game and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating previously-No. 20 Texas A&M in College Station.

Ole Miss stayed at No. 6 ahead of the Ducks. After Oregon, the top 10 is filled out by Penn State, Missouri and Michigan. The Tigers moved ahead of the Wolverines after Michigan struggled to put Fresno State away. Mizzou beat FCS opponent Murray State by 51 points on Thursday night.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Miami

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Kansas State

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Louisville

23. Georgia Tech

24. North Carolina State

25. Clemson