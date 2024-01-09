AP Top 25: Georgia finishes the season at No. 4 behind Michigan, Washington and Texas

Georgia will finish the 2023 season ranked ahead of Alabama.

The Bulldogs came in a No. 4 in the post-national championship AP Top 25 on Monday night. National champion Michigan was the unanimous No. 1 team ahead of Washington after the Wolverines’ 34-13 win over the Huskies.

Texas, the team Washington beat in the Sugar Bowl, is at No. 3 ahead of Georgia at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5. The Crimson Tide ended Georgia’s undefeated season with a win in the SEC championship game. The victory got the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff where they lost 27-20 to Michigan in overtime in the Rose Bowl.

Georgia blew out a shorthanded Florida State team 63-3 in the Orange Bowl. FSU went 13-0 in the regular season but was left out of the College Football Playoff because of the absence of QB Jordan Travis. He suffered a broken leg in FSU’s penultimate game of the regular season and the Seminoles’ offense struggled in his absence.

With no national title to play for, numerous key FSU players opted out of the Orange Bowl and the lack of talent and depth on the field was incredibly clear. That loss dropped the Seminoles two spots in the AP poll as they finish the season tied at No. 6 with Oregon.

The Ducks ended the 2023 season with a blowout win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl as Washington was the only team to beat Oregon all season.

Missouri, Ole Miss and Ohio State round out the year-end top 10. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, while Ole Miss took down Penn State in the Peach Bowl.

How many teams started and ended the season in the top 25?

Six teams that started the season in the top 10 finished the season in the top 10.

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama began the season in the top 25 in that order. LSU was at No. 5 and the Tigers came in at No. 12 in the final AP poll of the year.

The biggest disappointment of the season was USC. The Trojans were at No. 6 in the preseason poll and defensive deficiencies were once again the Trojans’ undoing.

Penn State opened the season at No. 7 ahead of Florida State, Clemson and Washington.

USC and Utah were the only teams to open the season in the top 15 and finish the season unranked. Other teams that started ranked and finished unranked were TCU (No. 17), Oregon State (No. 18), Wisconsin (No. 19), North Carolina (No. 21), Texas A&M (No. 23) and Tulane (No. 24).

Final AP Top 25

1. Michigan (15-0)

2. Washington (14-1)

3. Texas (12-2)

4. Georgia (13-1)

5. Alabama (12-2)

6. Oregon (12-2)

6. Florida State (13-1)

8. Missouri (11-2)

9. Ole Miss (11-2)

10. Ohio State (11-2)

11. Arizona (10-3)

12. LSU (10-3)

13. Penn State (10-3)

14. Notre Dame (10-3)

15. Oklahoma (10-3)

16. Oklahoma State (10-4)

17. Tennessee (9-4)

18. Kansas State (9-4)

19. Louisville (10-4)

20. Clemson (9-4)

21. North Carolina State (9-4)

22. SMU (11-3)

23. Kansas (9-4)

24. Iowa (10-4)

25. Liberty (13-1)