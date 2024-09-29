AP Top 25: Alabama is the new No. 1

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll after its win over Georgia on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide move up from No. 4 to the top spot, while the Bulldogs drop to No. 5 in the rankings.

Texas slips to No. 2 after a two-week stay atop the poll. The Longhorns defeated Mississippi State on Saturday, 35–13. Ohio State remains at No. 3, while Tennessee moves up one spot to No. 4. Oregon takes the No. 5 ranking, jumping up two spots.

POLL ALERT: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 and UNLV enters the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time.



Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiT9QR pic.twitter.com/imPDOgNJ1x — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 29, 2024

xxx

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Oklahoma

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Louisville

23. Indiana

24. Illinois

25. UNLV