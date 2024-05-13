Antoine Winfield Jr. signs 4-year, $84.1 million with Buccaneers, making him NFL's top-paid defensive back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a four-year, $84.1 million contract.

His $21.03 million annual salary makes him the NFL's highest-paid defensive back, topping the $21 million per year that Jaire Alexander received from the Green Bay Packers with his contract in 2022. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winfield's deal is also notable in that he plays safety. The league's six highest-paid defensive backs – including Denzel Ward,Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey, Marshon Lattimore and Trevon Diggs – were all previously cornerbacks, according to Over the Cap. Derwin James Jr. was the NFL's top-paid safety until Winfield's deal with the Bucs.

