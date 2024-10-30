Anthony Richardson's future, Cowboys & Jets fixable? & more trade deadline buzz | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to deep dive on the latest news and storylines from around the NFL, including the Anthony Richardson benching and trade deadline moves that either have already happened or could happen over the next week.

Fitz, Frank and Jori start with the news that Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has benched young QB Anthony Richardson, which leads to a discussion around whether benching Richardson was the right move long-term. The hosts also discuss how this all relates to the quarterback evaluation process and how college experience can be a big asset for NFL evaluators.

Next, Fitz, Frank and Jori dive into the NFL trade deadline approaching next week as they discuss why the top AFC teams (and the New York Jets) have been so aggressive so far. The trio discuss the moves that have already been made before looking at fringe contender teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Jets and determining if there's moves that can be made to put them over the top.

Later, Frank breaks down a few controversial decisions on his latest power rankings (including the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers) before the hosts wrap up the show with their predictions for the Thursday night matchup between the Jets and the Houston Texans.

(00:40) Anthony Richardson's future: was benching the right move long-term?

(28:10) Trade deadline deep dive: AFC teams getting aggressive

(33:30) Trade deadline deep dive: are these teams fixable?

(47:50) Frank's power rankings corner

(54:45) Texans @ Jets picks

