Anthony Richardson benched, Diontae Johnson to the Ravens; 8 favorite things we saw in Week 8 | Football 301

Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to react to the latest breaking NFL news and give their eight favorite things they saw from Week 8. Nate and Matt start with the news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is being benched, as both hosts wonder if this is a short-term move to protect the team or a longer-term one that could set the Richardson's development back. In other news, Stefon Diggs will be out for the remainder of the season, prompting questions over their offense, and Diontae Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, which gives Baltimore an additional capable receiving option.

Nate and Matt spend the rest of the show trading favorite things they saw from Week 8. The duo cover the emergence of Marvin Harrison Jr, Matt's boarding of the Pittsburgh Steelers hype train, the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles offenses taking steps forward, the Herbert to McConkey connection and much more.

(1:30) Is benching Anthony Richardson the right move?

(15:50) Stefon Diggs out for the season

(19:55) Diontae Johnson traded to the Baltimore Ravens

(24:30) Favorite things we saw in Week 8

