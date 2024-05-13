Anthony Edwards talks postgame exchange with Jamal Murray: 'We love that, keep talking that'

Anthony Edwards and Jamal Murray exchanged words Sunday after the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to tie their playoff series at 2-2.

It's not clear what was said. But Edwards is here for it. And he's goading Murray for more.

The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves on Sunday for the second time in two games on Minnesota's home court after falling into an 0-2 series hole on their own. Edwards went off for 44 points, but the Nuggets prevailed thanks in part to Murray's 55-foot heave that beat the second-quarter buzzer.

TNT caught a postgame exchange between the backcourt foes who have frequently faced off on the court during the first four games of the series. The two crossed paths, and Edwards turned around to chirp at Murray.

Audio didn't capture the exchange, so we were left to Reggie Miller's interpretation on the TNT broadcast. But Edwards was asked about it in his postgame news conference and shone some light on what was said.

"I just told his ass 'we love that,'" Edwards said. "Keep talking that. That's what we like.

"Well, I love it. He didn't say nothing back. But I'm pretty sure he heard me. They heard me. We live for that."

Murray didn't address the exchange. But he's made his presence felt in the increasingly tense series with his play on the court and otherwise. He made headlines for the wrong reasons in Denver's Game 2 blowout loss at home when he tossed multiple items on the court during gameplay amid a 3-for-18 effort from the floor.

On Sunday, he made his impact with his play that included 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds and that first-half Hail Mary that shifted the tone of the game. He was definitely talking after that shot.

The series shifts back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday, where Murray and Edwards will have plenty more opportunity to make their points known with their words and their play.