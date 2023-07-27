National

Angels get White Sox P Lucas Giolito at trade deadline after reportedly deciding to keep Shohei Ohtani

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

If you aren't going to trade Shohei Ohtani, you might as well start buying at the trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Angels traded for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez, the team announced Wednesday. Going back to the White Sox will be prospects Edgar Quero, a catcher, and Ky Bush, a pitcher.

This article will be updated with more information.

Most Read