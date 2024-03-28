Andy Reid brings Lombardi Trophy for Royals 1st pitch, throws a strike to George Brett

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is doing pretty well for himself lately.

Reid won his third Super Bowl title in February. Then the Kansas City Royals invited him to throw out the first pitch before their opening day game against the Minnesota Twins.

Reid brought the Lombardi Trophy to the mound with him, got a big ovation, then threw a strike to Royals legend George Brett. Not a bad day.

Baseball in his right hand. Lombardi Trophy in his left. Talk about double-fisting. Andy Reid throws a strike to George Brett on Opening Day at The K!#Royals | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/mscmXJU3io — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) March 28, 2024

The only criticism is that Reid didn't throw off the mound, but that's OK. He's 66 years old. And he did throw a much better first pitch than plenty of others.

The Royals haven't made the playoffs since 2015, when they won the World Series, so maybe starting the season with Reid's first pitch will lead to some good juju. And Reid didn't have far to go to get back to the office and work on the Chiefs' third straight Super Bowl.

Reid's players might have been tuning in to give Reid a hard time about a bad first pitch, but he didn't give them much to laugh about. He's on a pretty good roll.