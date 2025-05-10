An earthquake of 4.1 preliminary magnitude has been reported in Tennessee and was felt in Atlanta

ATLANTA — (AP) — An earthquake of 4.1 preliminary magnitude was reported Saturday morning in Tennessee and was felt in Atlanta, Georgia, and western North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and local news reports.

The website for USGS said the earthquake originated shortly after 9 a.m. EDT about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Greenback, Tennessee, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Knoxville.

Meteorologists at television news stations serving Georgia and North Carolina reported feeling the tremors as well.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.