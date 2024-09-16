An American pastor detained in China for nearly 20 years has been released

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Christian pastor from California has been freed from China after nearly 20 years behind bars and is back home in the U.S., the State Department said Monday.

David Lin, 68, was detained after he entered China in 2006, later convicted of contract fraud and sentenced to life in prison, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and advocacy groups.

“We welcome David Lin’s release from prison in the People’s Republic of China. He has returned to the United States and now gets to see his family for the first time in nearly 20 years,” the State Department said.

“Praise God! We got the call late last night!!! Dad is free and over Alaska now,” the pastor’s daughter, Alice Lin, texted Bob Fu, a long-time supporter on Sunday before she was to unite with her father, according to the screenshot Fu shared with the AP.

”God did it!!!” the daughter texted.

The administration has been working on Lin's case and the others for years and have raised them at every meeting with senior Chinese officials, including Blinken’s recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Laos.

Lin frequently traveled to China in the 1990s to spread the gospel, according to China Aid, an U.S.-based advocacy group founded by Fu for persecuted activists in China. The group said Lin sought a license from the Chinese government to carry out Christian ministry. It’s unlikely he was granted permission, and he was detained in 2006 when assisting a house church, China Aid said.

Lin was formally arrested in 2009 on suspicion of contract fraud and, after a court review, was sentenced to life in prison, China Aid said.

The charge is frequently used against leaders in the house church movement, which operates outside state-sponsored faith groups, and is a crime that Lin denied, according to the Dui Hua Foundation, a humanitarian group that advocates for prisoners in China. The commission on religious freedom says “those who participate in and lead house churches often face intimidation, harassment, arrest and harsh sentences.”

In China, all Christian churches must pledge loyalty to the ruling Communist Party and register with the government. Any unregistered church is considered an underground church, and its activities are considered unlawful in China. Beijing has always cracked down on "unlawful preaching," and efforts have only intensified in the past decade.

Lin's sentence had been reduced and he had been due for release in April 2030. The commission on religious freedom noted in 2019 that there were reports Lin was in declining health and faced possible threats to his safety in prison.

The Chinese foreign ministry didn't immediately respond to requests for comment about Lin's release.

Other Americans known to remain detained in China include Kai Li, a businessman who is being held on espionage-related charges that his family says are bogus, and Mark Swidan, who was sentenced on drug charges. Nelson Wells Jr. and Dawn Michelle Hunt also are incarcerated over drug-related charges, and both are considered "wrongfully imprisoned" by Dui Hua Foundation, a U.S. rights group that focuses on political prisoners and other at-risk detainees.

Dui Hua estimated that there are more than 200 Americans under coercive measures in China.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was "extremely glad" Lin was released after 17 years behind bars in China and called for Li and Swidan to be freed immediately.

Lin's "capture, like so many others, marks a rising trend of hostage diplomacy by authoritarians around the world," McCaul said on the social platform X.

___

Associated Press writers Courtney Bonnell and Matt Lee contributed from Washington.

