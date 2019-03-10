0 Allred: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls

A new video tape in the R. Kelly sex abuse case has reportedly surfaced. Attorney Gloria Allred says her client found a tape showing the singer with underage girls.

Robert Kelly walked out of a Chicago jail Saturday after someone paid $161,000 in child support he owed.

In New York on Sunday, Allred introduced a man who claims he found a disturbing VHS tape in his home. Gary Dennis would not discuss the specifics of the tape during a news conference in New York. but Allred said it appears to show a separate incident from the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly faces in Chicago, though she acknowledged she could not be "100 percent certain" that the man in the tape is Kelly.

"He was sexually abusing underage African-American girls. He was telling them what to do and what to say, and it appeared he was in control of the camera. I was disgusted and horrified when I saw that," Dennis said.

Dennis, an assistant at a nursing home, said he was cleaning out a box of old VHS tapes in his Pennsylvania home recently when he found the footage. Dennis said he has never met Kelly and doesn't know how the tape came to be in his possession. He said that because the tape also has a sports game on it, he believes it may have come from a friend.

The charges Kelly faces in Chicago are in connection with three girls and one woman. Prosecutors have said they have video of Kelly abusing one of the girls.

Kelly has been dogged for decades by allegations that he victimized women and girls. He and his attorneys have repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed last month in Chicago. In an interview that aired Wednesday and Thursday on "CBS This Morning," Kelly pleaded with viewers to believe that he never had sex with anyone under age 17 and never held anyone against their will.

Allred, who represents women who say they were abused by Kelly, said the tape from Dennis was turned over to law enforcement in the federal Eastern District of New York. She didn't say why it went to that venue. That office didn't immediately return requests for comment.

It is now the third tape turned over to police.

A Chicago police spokesman referred questions about Allred's news conference to the prosecutors handling the case. That office did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Kelly, also did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



