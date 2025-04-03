Alex Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, moves to within 3 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894

Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 892 for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricans, putting him four away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record of 894.

The goal was a one-time scored at the end of a second period of a lopsided game against the Carolina Hurricanes, narrowing the deficit to 4-1 Jakob Chychrun and Dylan Strome both notched assists on the play.

OVI'S 892nd GOAL... WE'RE IN THE ENDGAME NOW PEOPLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1aZ6cLgOE5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2025

Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will both be in attendance at Capitals games from here on out to ensure they are present for Ovechkin's record-breaking goal.

Ovechkin's goal was his 39th of the season, inching him closer to the 14th 40-goal season of his 20-year NHL career. He's currently tied for third in goals scored this season and will likely come up short in his bid for a 10th Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have seven games to play in the regular season.

Capitals remaining schedule

Fri, Apr 4: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ETSun, Apr 6: at Islanders, 12:30 p.m. ETThu, Apr 10: vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ETSat, Apr 12: at Columbus, 7 p.m. ETSun, Apr 13: vs. Columbus, 6 p.m. ETTue, Apr 15: at Islanders, 8 p.m. ETThu, Apr 17: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

NHL top-10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)2. Alex Ovechkin (892)3. Gordie Howe (801)4. Jaromir Jagr (766)5. Brett Hull (741)6. Marcel Dionne (731)7. Phil Esposito (717)8. Mike Gartner (708)9. Mark Messier (694)10. Steve Yzerman (692)