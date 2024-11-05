Sections
WATCH
73
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Video
2 Investigates
SEC Game Day
High School Football
Community
Elections 2024
House 2 Home
Steals and Deals
News
Local News
Elections
Consumer
Download News App
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Current Conditions
Stormtracker 2HD Radar
5 Day Forecast
Hour by Hour
Pollen Count
School Closings
Report Closings
Free Weather App
Video
Watch Live
WSB Now
24/7 Severe Weather Team 2
WSB 24/7 News
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
2 Investigates
Sports
High School Football
Athlete of the Week
Scholar Athlete
SEC Game Day
Lottery Results
Back 2 School
Community
Family 2 Family
Local Programs
Share Your Pics!
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Traffic
Things 2 Do
Trending
Your pets
Contests
WSB-TV Contests
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Action News Staff
What's On WSB-TV
Speakers Bureau
EEO statement
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
House 2 Home
Celebrity
WSB Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
National
Abortion Ballot Measures Election Results
November 05, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
November 05, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
0
View Comments
Most Read
Georgia election results live updates: Record-breaking voter turnout on Election Day
Georgia election results: Here are the polling locations staying open late in metro Atlanta
Election 2024: Trump, Harris await results as polls begin to close (Live updates)
‘It ain’t nothing we can do:’ This Is It! restaurant on I-20 to shut down, customers upset at reason
Georgia election: When do polls open, when do polls close on Election Day?