0 A 'hot avalanche' of volcanic ash and rock killed dozens of people in Guatemala

Imagine a 1,300-degree avalanche of rocks, gas, ash and debris roaring toward you at speeds of up to 50 mph.

That's exactly what happened to dozens of Guatemalans on Sunday, when the nation's infamous "volcano of fire" roared back to life, belching out a deadly mix of ash and lava that killed at least 62 people.

And it was that hot avalanche of volcanic gas and rock — known as "pyroclastic flow" — that killed dozens of people from the Volcán de Fuego on Sunday, not lava.

"It's the most dangerous and deadly part of volcanoes," said Janine Krippner, a volcanologist at Concord University, who said the victims likely died due to the extreme heat, or were suffocated by the volcanic ash, or were crushed to death by rocks and boulders.

These searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris barreled down the volcano at speeds of up to 50 mph, blocking roads and burning homes.

While lava often destroys the most property during an eruption, like in Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, it's not usually the biggest killer from volcanoes. That dishonor goes to pyroclastic flows.

"Pyroclastic flows are not like lava, they are rapid avalanches of hot gas and rock ranging from ash-sized (like sand) to boulders, and anything they pick up (like trees and cars)," tweeted Krippner.

These flows have been responsible for some of the highest death tolls from volcanoes, including 36,000 from Krakatoa in the Dutch East Indies in 1883 and 30,000 from Mount Pelee on Martinique in 1902.

Photos and videos on social media showed Guatemalans watching the flow as it neared them on Sunday, something that Krippner doesn't advise: "If you ever see a pyroclastic flow, RUN, do not stop to film."

Among the dead were two children, who were burned to death as they watched the volcano’s eruption from a bridge. Pyroclastic flows can reach 1,300 degrees, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The flows can "destroy buildings and flatten forests," tweeted volcanologist Rebecca Williams of the University of Hull.

Most pyroclastic flows consist of two parts: a lower flow of coarse fragments that moves along the ground, and a turbulent cloud of ash that rises above the ground flow, the U.S.G.S. said.

The charred landscape left behind was still too hot to touch or even to pull bodies from in many parts on Monday, melting the shoes of rescuers. Workers told of finding bodies so thickly coated with ash they appeared to be statues.

Authorities expected the death toll to rise as more bodies are discovered.

Contributing: The Associated Press



