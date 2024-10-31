87.5: Why it's time to panic for the Denver Nuggets | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig into the stats and make bold predictions about the Denver Nuggets.

To start, Tom is very concerned with how bad the Denver offense has been with Russell Westbrook on the floor. He's starting to worry about their ability to make the playoffs this year.

Tom compares Westbrook at 35 to other similar guards to show how unique he is to still be playing in the NBA at this age, while Dan points out that the Nuggets have bigger problems in their starting lineup.

Dan came with a stat of his own, showing that Westbrook might finally be losing enough of his trademark burst and athleticism for it to be a problem. Meanwhile, Tom worries if the Nuggets have any way to get back into contention if their highest paid players don't start playing better.

Finally, as they did last week, the guys finish the show by picking sides on some fun over/unders.

(03:50) - THE BIG NUMBER: 87.5

(05:45) - Will the Nuggets make the playoffs?

(09:30) - Denver's lack of depth

(14:50) - Russell Westbrook's age

(20:10) - Nuggets need more from Murray & MPJ

(27:10) - Has Russ lost his burst?

(30:55) - Has the Nuggets championship window closed?

(36:15) - Over/unders

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts