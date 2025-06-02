7 NBA questions keeping me up at night: Finals, Draft & trade rumors with Nick Gallo & CP The Fanchise | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor has 7 NBA questions keeping him up at night! He's joined by Nick Gallo to talk all things Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Finals, and additionally CP The Fanchise stops by to talk about the New York Knicks dream season coming to an end. Let's start there: what should New York do first, get rid of Thibs or trade KAT? KOC's got an idea and it involves bringing in former NBA MVP Kevin Durant. Trade talk doesn't end there — Kevin rattles off his top 10 biggest names that could be moved this offseason, and that list includes the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Desmond Bane, Austin Reaves, Jaylen Brown and of course Giannis. And Kevin gets into the nuts and bolts of the NBA Finals matchup itself, AND still has time to hit the NBA Draft and specifically what on earth the Spurs could do at #2 with Dylan Harper.

(0:46) Can Nembhard do to SGA what he did to Brunson?

(3:06) Will Pacers play zone defense?

(5:49) Should Knicks trade KAT?

(6:32) CP The Fanchise joins

(24:00) Will an East team go from worst to first?

(30:31) Which stars will be available for trade?

(32:11) Should the Spurs take Dylan Harper?

(34:46) Is OKC’s dynasty about to begin?

(35:08) Nick Gallo joins

