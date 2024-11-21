5-star QB Bryce Underwood verbally commits to Michigan

Michigan hopes it has found a long-term solution to the quarterback woes that have plagued the Wolverines in 2024.

The school got a verbal commitment from five-star QB Bryce Underwood on Thursday. The Michigan native is the No. 2 player in the country according to Rivals and had previously been committed to LSU.

If Underwood signs with Michigan in December’s early signing period or the normal signing period in 2025, he’ll be the school’s highest-ranked recruit since Rashan Gary committed to the Wolverines in 2016.

Underwood would also be the first Rivals five-star to sign with the Wolverines since DB Will Johnson in 2022. Johnson has become one of the best defensive backs in college football and is a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.