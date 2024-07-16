5 standouts at NBA 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League who could make a fantasy impact in 2024

I just returned from an exciting first weekend at the 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League! Let's jump right into five players who stood out and made a splash. Keep an eye out next week for a full review of all the summer league standouts and disappointments, but for now, here are my top performers from opening weekend.

Reed Sheppard - PG/SG, Houston Rockets

The third overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft was one of the most impressive players I witnessed in Vegas this past weekend.

At only 19 years old, the rookie has the composure of a veteran, and it's evident he has a bright future in fantasy basketball. Sheppard put on a clinic, averaging 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 3s, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game across three contests in Vegas.

The counting stats were stellar, but given his usage rate (25%) and floor-general responsibilities, it was great to see him maintain his efficiency, shooting 49% from the field (16 att/g), 38.5% on 3s (4.3 att/g) and 78% from the charity stripe.

Sheppard scores in various ways — penetrating defenses for crafty layups, catch-and-shoot and transition 3s, but his pull-up game in the mid-range, off pick-and-roll, really stood out. It gave me Mark Price/Steve Nash vibes. And Mark Price even co-signed it.

Sheppard possesses that ideal guard skillset for fantasy — scoring, rebounding, assists, 3s and steals, all while doing it efficiently. He has star potential, but with the Rockets so deep in talent, we'll have to see how Rockets HC Ime Udoka plans to get his rookie valuable floor time. He should be the first selection off the board if you're doing a 2024 rookie dynasty draft.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - SF, Miami Heat

You can tell what type of time Jaquez Jr. was on after he left the Team USA Select Team to join the Heat at Summer League. He played the fifth-most minutes as a rookie in the league last year, so to see him on the Miami Summer League roster was surprising, but he did precisely what he intended: he dominated.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. looked sharp in the @MiamiHEAT's win in Vegas 💪



23 PTS | 3-5 3PM | 5 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/vAxS4iGfqW — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2024

The Heat are 2-0 with Jaquez Jr. in the lineup, and he averaged 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 3s and 1.5 steals in 28 minutes per game. He was near-auto from the field, converting 58% of his field-goal attempts, 43% of his 3s and 81% from the line. Jaquez Jr. will be a late-round pick in fantasy next year and projects to see a more prominent role in Miami's system.

Julian Strawther - SF, Denver Nuggets

The second-year forward appeared in 50 games for the Nuggets last season, but after only receiving 10 minutes of floor time a night, it made sense to return to the Vegas Summer League with a more significant role in the offense.

In two appearances thus far, Strawther is tied for second in scoring in Summer League, averaging 28.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.5 3s and 1.5 stocks in 33.8 minutes per game. He's connected on 41% of his 3-point attempts, hoisting at least 10 in each game. That's exactly what the Nuggets will need from him after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Magic this offseason.

Really think fully healthy year-two Strawther is gonna surprise some people pic.twitter.com/HtJMhLEizu — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) July 15, 2024

While he's slated for a bench role, the first couple of games in Vegas showed his growth beyond being a 3-point specialist. He used his range to attack defenders off-the-dribble, leading to him going to the line 20 times across two games. In Strawther's second game versus the Raptors, he was more involved as a playmaker (five assists), so it's good to see some contributions to the box score outside of scoring and 3s.

Based on Strawther's first two outings, he's officially graduated from the Vegas Summer League. Let's see if he can turn this momentum into an expanded role with the Nuggets heading into next season.

Cam Whitmore - SF, Houston Rockets

Few players imposed their will over the weekend as much as Whitmore. He legitimately played on a level beyond the competition and was one of the most obvious "He doesn't need to be here" players. That said, I like that he came back to get valuable minutes and reps. With a logjam on the wing and Whitmore playing most of his minutes behind Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr., developing chemistry with Reed Sheppard was important. They're electric together, and there's a good chance we'll see them operate off the bench with a glimpse of "What could be" if the Rockets move toward their youth movement in the next couple of years.

REED SHEPPARD X CAM WHITMORE. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/42TGmdnL58 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 14, 2024

Whitmore was constantly in attack mode, displaying his elite athleticism and ability to finish with contact near the rim. He struggled almost as badly as Bronny James from 3, hitting just 1-of-14 attempts. Despite the 3-point woes, he put in work defensively, racking up at least four steals in two of his three games. Whitmore's Vegas experience is likely over after averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals in 29 minutes per contest.

Throw out Monday's dud; his production would've been near the top of the list. He'll be a fantasy asset again next season — whether it be as a late-round pick or waiver pickup.

Stephon Castle – PG, San Antonio Spurs

A right wrist sprain caused Castle to be shut down for the remainder of the Summer League, but he displayed enough across the California Classic and Vegas Summer Leagues to know he'll be in the Spurs' rotation from the jump. And Spurs HC Greg Popovich agrees:

Coach Pop on what he’s seen in Stephon Castle so far: pic.twitter.com/E4Mn7b2H0B — Spurs Central (@SASpursCentral) July 14, 2024

I saw Castle's lone appearance in Vegas, where he scored 22 points with five rebounds, four assists, two 3s, one steal and five turnovers in 29 minutes of action. Across leagues, Castle averaged 17-6-4 with a 3 and steal and 35-27-67 shooting splits. His shot definitely needs work, but he has a vet-like feel and tempo to his game. You can't speed him up, and Castle uses his size and IQ to pick his spots and effortlessly create for others.

Spurs SUPER ROOKIE Stephon Castle vs the blazers tonight..



22 PTS (8-21 FG, 2-6 3PT)

5 REBS

4 AST

1 STL



Does he look like a number 1 pick type of player?? pic.twitter.com/Z0kZyltxXs — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 14, 2024

Chris Paul's arrival initially suppresses his value, but he's the prospect who will come on as the season progresses. I previously mentioned how his defense is the most refined aspect of his game, but Castle is also an underrated rebounder, especially on the offensive glass. He pulled down at least two offensive boards in each game this summer.

The 19-year-old has a stat-stuffing profile, and with the tutelage of CP3 and playing with Victor Wembanyama, this kid is my bet for Rookie of the Year.