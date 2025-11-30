4 dead, 10 wounded at banquet hall in California, sheriff’s officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton, California, on Saturday evening, local authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, ABC News reported. The incident took place during a family gathering at the banquet hall, and early indications suggest it may have been a targeted attack.

Heather Brent, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office, described the shooting as “unfathomable” and said identifying a suspect is the top priority for law enforcement.

Several victims of the shooting were taken to the hospital, with their ages ranging from juveniles to adults. However, no update has been provided on the conditions of those wounded.

Stockton, a city of approximately 320,000 residents in central California, is located about 45 miles south of Sacramento. The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed that the governor had been briefed on the “horrific shooting.”

