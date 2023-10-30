3 questions for the creator of 'Taylor Swiftkin,' a 399-lb. pumpkin that resembles the '1989' singer

Taylor Swift often changes her look with each new album release, but even she may be shocked by Taylor Swiftkin, the 399-pound pumpkin painted in her likeness.

The hefty gourd is the creation of Jeanette Paras, who picks a celebrity to cover her oversize pumpkin canvas every year.

"It's whoever is basically the hot topic of conversation in the media and pop culture. It depends on the relevance and timing of who is really getting a lot of attention in the media," Paras told Yahoo Entertainment. "Is there anybody bigger or hotter than Taylor Swift? She's just awesome."

Paras, who gets her showpiece from her pumpkin grower friends and uses a flatbed truck and forklift to bring it home, is now in her 35th year of painting a massive pumpkin that's revealed each Halloween season. This year, she's seeing fans from far and wide come to check out her creation inspired by the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer.

Featuring Swift's trademark red lips, dangly earrings, and a massive blonde wig with carefully-curated bangs, Taylor Swiftkin sits on the front steps of Paras's Dublin, Ohio home.

Swifties will notice Paras's nod to the singer's paramour Travis Kelce. Beside Taylor Swiftkin, a 25-pound gourd has been painted brown and white like a football, and is decorated with the abbreviation "NPL" — that's "National Pumpkin League." It sits atop a red bucket, with the Kansas City Chiefs star's number 87 painted on in white.

Paras's annual creation is far from a small endeavor. Yahoo Entertainment spoke to the amateur pumpkin artist, who opened up about how she picked Swift as this year's honoree and whether she's heard from the singer herself about the gigantic gourd. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

1. How did you get the idea to transform gigantic pumpkins into celebrities?

Who does not love giant celebrity pumpkins? It's wacky. I get that. I'm not an artist. I think I'm more of a comedian because you need a sense of humor to do that. But 35 years ago, we had these two baby pumpkins that were about 100 pounds each. I said, "I'm gonna make these into the presidential candidates. George H. Bush, and Michael Dukakis." And I just thought it was funny, because I think I'm funny. So for self-entertainment, that's how I started. Over the years, it really built in popularity.

2. Can you tell me about the process of creating the 399-lb. "Taylor Swiftkin"?

So right around the end of September or early October, I really nail down my victim — excuse me, my character. The process begins with researching photos and multiple small sketches. Remember, the canvas is a giant pumpkin. Then I do a to-scale sketch, and that takes several days to prep.

The painting isn't the long part. It takes 10 or 12 hours of painting. I spray two coats of clear coat matte finish on it to help seal on the paint because it's on my front porch. I'm trying to protect her.

Then I do a "dress rehearsal" to get the hair on. By the way, she has nine wigs. I'm so thrilled that I got the right match of the hair color. So I do this dress rehearsal, and then I kind of take the all hair off. We tease [the reveal] for about a month on social media.

3. Have you heard anything from Swift herself about the pumpkin?

Let me tell you this: If that happens, and we know about it, you will hear me.