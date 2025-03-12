2025 NFL free agency updates: Rumors, trades, draft and more, including the latest on Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson

The NFL's new league is well underway after officially opening on Wednesday afternoon.

The flurry of deals that were reported earlier in the week can now be made official.

Most of Frank Schwab's top 25 available free agents, and even more throughout his positional rankings, are already off the board.

The biggest name still out there is Aaron Rodgers, who is officially being released by the New York Jets. He'll be designated as a post-June 1 cut, per ESPN, which saves the Jets $7 million but still leaves them with a $49 million overall dead money charge, including a $35 million dead cap hit in 2026.

It's increasingly looking like Steelers or bust for Rodgers, who reportedly has an offer on the table from the team. The Giants are still reportedly waiting on his decision, too. Either way, Rodgers is the next major domino to fall in free agency.

And Russell Wilson is likely the next one, as he's reportedly meeting with both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants this week.

And if one of these QB-needy teams is left empty handed, could a trade for Falcons' Kirk Cousins be in the cards?

There are still plenty of talented players to be signed too, despite the spate of agreements already reached. Here are the best remaining NFL free agents available. Rodgers is No. 2, behind tackle Mekhi Becton.

If you missed any news these past few days, don't worry. We've tracked every NFL free agent deal this spring right here.

And don't forget: The NFL Draft also isn't far off. Cam Ward is going first in our latest mock draft. The league also announced the compensatory picks for the upcoming draft.

NFL free agency analysis