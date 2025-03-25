2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Edge Rushers & Defensive Line + Landon Jackson interview | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are back with an absolutely PACKED preview of the 2025 draft class, focusing on edge rushers and the defensive line. Diving deep on. Penn State's Abdul Carter, Marshall's Mike Green, Michigan's Mason Graham and more, they dive deep on the strengths and weaknesses of each player. Then Charles sits down with Arkansas DE Landon Jackson, where they discuss the edge rusher's decision to prove his doubters wrong at the NFL combine. You don't want to miss this XXL episode!

(3:21) Jameis Winston signs with Giants

(6:05) Cam Ward Pro Day

(8:09) Aaron Rodgers visits Steelers

(9:31) D Line + Edge NFL Draft prospect preview

(10:08) Abdul Cater, Penn State

(17:17) Mykel Williams, Georgia

(24:39) Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

(33:39) Mike Green, Marshall

(40:19) James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

(49:15) Landon Jackson, Arkansas

(53:25) JT Tuimoloau & Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

(57:05) Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

(58:43) Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

(59:49) Under the radar edge rushers

(1:03:20) Mason Graham, Michigan

(1:08:03) Kenneth Grant, Michigan

(1:12:51) Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

(1:17:38) Derrick Harmon, Oregon

(1:20:59) Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

(1:23:49) Deone Walker, Kentucky

(1:30:41) 4i defense explained

(1:39:51) Interview with Arkansas DE Landon Jackson

