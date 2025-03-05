2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Malaki Starks, safety, Georgia

Nate Tice: Malaki Starks is a modern two-way safety who can align all over the field, make plays and provide answers for his defensive coordinator.

On just one drive watching Starks, you will see him play as: a split-field safety; deep in the post; as a robber; in the box; and in the slot.

While Starks is a good tackler who is more than willing to square up and fill the run, he can get caught out of position because of a misstep and isn’t an overwhelming enough athlete to overcome it (he is still a good overall athlete, though).

Starks has the skills to play in the slot or on the backend in any type of defense. He might not have enough speed to cover every type of player in man-to-man situations, but he can be a tight end eraser and a very strong zone defender across the defense.

WHAT AN INT BY MALAKI STARKS 🤯



(via @GeorgiaFootball) pic.twitter.com/tO7i4Mk2sv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 31, 2024

Charles McDonald: Malaki Starks had an up-and-down season, but at his best he was one of the most dominant defensive backs in the country over the past few years.

The do-it-all safety has been a major player in Georgia’s secondary since he was a freshman and looks to take his vast array of abilities to the NFL. Starks is a Swiss Army knife that would be a real weapon with a creative defensive coordinator.