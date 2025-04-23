2025 NFL Draft: The Dallas Cowboys should look for their next workhorse — and it should be Damien Martinez

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Every NFL Draft season, fantasy managers hope to spot the perfect rookie/team matchup — the landing spot that unlocks not only a prospect’s talent but also explosive fantasy potential. On the latest Yahoo Fantasy Forecast's special wishcasting episode, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens brought up one match that should make the fantasy world perk up: Miami's Damien Martinez to the Dallas Cowboys.

Let’s break down why this partnership is such a compelling fit, drawing directly from the sharp analysis of their conversation.

Matt Harmon was the first to call it, sending Martinez to the Cowboys and emphasizing that he’s exactly the type of back Dallas needs: “He is a really interesting running back prospect … big dude, can bang it between the tackles, but also I think has some big-play ability.”

Now more than ever, Dallas is desperate for competence — if not excellence — at running back. Their current depth chart, as Matt remarked, is clouded with uncertainty and uninspiring committee bets. Martinez’s ability to step in as a bell-cow right away could fill a void left since Tony Pollard’s departure.

Andy Behrens echoed the sentiment, lauding Martinez’s profile: “He has been successful and efficient in multiple systems in college. He can just detonate tacklers at the end of a run … has so many plays on tape where he just disappears from view for a little while … because he’s dragging a cloud of defenders for the final like seven or eight yards of a play.”

The beauty of the fit, both Andy and Matt argue, goes beyond just landing on a team with running back touches available. Dallas is built to pound the rock: its offensive line remains one of the NFL’s better units, especially if young pieces like Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe develop, and Tyler Smith is already a force inside.

Martinez offers the ability to not only run effectively behind this line but also flex between power and splash plays. Put simply: Martinez wouldn’t just be a Band-Aid. He could emerge as the engine for Dallas’ ground game — an immediate volume play with double-digit touchdown upside.

Harmon and Behrens both agreed Martinez would be a hot commodity in fantasy football drafts if this pairing comes true. And for three good reasons:

Volume: Dallas loves a true lead running back. With limited backfield competition and a good O-line, Martinez could easily see 15-20 touches a week.

Goal-line Upside: His finishing ability at the end of runs and Dallas’ willingness to feed one back at the stripe means TDs are on the table.

Role Security: Neither expert is impressed with the current Cowboys RBs — Martinez could take the ball and run from Week 1.

If Jerry Jones and co. decide Martinez is “their guy,” he’d fly up rookie fantasy draft boards. The Cowboys have a national spotlight, a history of feeding their RB1 and an offense that reliably produces RB1 finishes for fantasy.

Martinez in Big D would be an immediate **RB2 with RB1 upside** in redraft, and a top 5-7 rookie in dynasty formats.

In a draft short on consensus workhorse RBs, Andy and Matt see Damien Martinez as the hammer Dallas needs to keep its offense moving. It's a high-floor, high-ceiling union. If the Cowboys call his name, get ready to bump him way up your fantasy football cheat sheets — he’d be poised to deliver from Day 1.

Dallas fans, fantasy managers, keep your eyes on draft night. This is the sleeper landing spot that could change your championship plans.