2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue

Nate Tice: Marcus Mbow played tackle in college but should transition inside because of his build and the 32-inch arm length he measured in at the scouting combine.

(It should be noted that he measured with 33-inch arms at the Senior Bowl — just to make it really fun and easy on us evaluators.)

Mbow is an explosive and violent athlete who can fire out of his stance and can quickly close on defenders in space because of his athleticism and balance. He still needs to add bulk and strength, especially his lower half, to be able to hold up on the inside against more powerful defenders. He could still get bull-rushed by stronger and longer defenders in college, but moving inside won’t expose him as much on an island, even though defenders are even bigger and stronger there in the NFL.

Mbow is an easy-moving and explosive athlete who uses his hands well. That’s a fun package for a coach to work with.

He could be a weapon as a blocker at the next level if he gets stronger because of his movement ability.

Charles McDonald: Marcus Mbow isn't the biggest offensive lineman out there, but he's a fluid mover and has the frame to gain more weight and strength — which he will need to do in the NFL.

He’ll probably be a guard in the league and projects well to a zone blocking scheme that gets its guys on the move.