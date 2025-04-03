2025 NFL Draft: Is Cam Skattebo's fantasy football ceiling James Conner?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald took a second look at the exciting running back class and compared Arizona State's Cam Skattebo to a notable NFL player. If you're a fantasy football manager looking for potential sleepers and players with high upside, Cam Skattebo might just pique your interest.

Skattebo is recognized as one of the most productive college running backs, but how will his skills translate to the NFL and your fantasy roster? Harmon and McDonald draw a fascinating comparison between Skattebo and current NFL running back, James Conner.

Just like Conner, Skattebo is known for his rugged and tough playing style. But Harmon pointed out that Skattebo isn't just your average early down banger; he has dual-threat ability which makes him effective at both rushing and receiving. In PPR (Points Per Reception) leagues, this receiving ability can turn him into a valuable fantasy asset, especially during bye weeks or if he's thrust into a starting role due to injuries.

The high-end comparison to Conner suggests that Skattebo has the potential to step into a lead-back role at some point, especially in the right system that maximizes his abilities. Think about Conner's role in Arizona, where he not only handles early-down work but is also used in passing situations. Similarly, Skattebo's trajectory could mirror this role with a bit of polish to his game and a favorable offensive scheme.

Skattebo is a name to watch for deeper fantasy drafts. While he may not command a high NFL Draft capital, his skill set offers intrigue as a late-round stash with potential upside in fantasy. Keep an eye on where he lands post-draft for a clearer picture of his fantasy outlook.