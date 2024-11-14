2025 NFL Draft deep dive with Dane Brugler & NFL Week 11 preview | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.

Nate and Charles start off the show with the five biggest games of Week 11, as they discuss how the Pittsburgh Steelers can beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, how Patrick Mahomes will attack the Buffalo Bills two-high defense, what to watch for when Joe Burrow takes on Jesse Minter's fierce Los Angeles Chargers defense, how the Atlanta Falcons can beat the Denver Broncos and whether or not the Chicago Bears can rise to the challenge against the rival Green Bay Packers.

Next, the Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Nate to deep dive into the 2025 NFL Draft class. The duo start off by breaking down the class as a whole by position, discussing strengths and weaknesses, giving insights into an unusual quarterback class, brain-dumping on running backs and wide receivers and much more. Next, Nate and Dane compare their latest 2025 big boards by discussing players they disagreed most on, which guys they wish they could've included in their top 50, their favorite players to watch overall and more.

(2:05) Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(8:30) Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

(14:45) Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers

(18:20) Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos

(20:50) Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

(26:15) 2025 NFL Draft class overview

(1:08:15) Comparing big boards: biggest differences, favorite players

