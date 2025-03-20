2025 NFL Draft: 7 running backs to watch, with Ashton Jeanty leading the group

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Here are the top running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft discussed in the Football 301 Podcast by Yahoo Sports host Nate Tice and draft analyst Trevor Sikkema of PFF.

These potential draftees offer a mix of versatility, power, speed and game-breaking abilities, making them exciting prospects in this draft class.

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State): Tice and Sikkema have him as the head of the RB class. Tice highlighted Jeanty's balance through contact and versatility as a three-down back, drawing comparisons to Alvin Kamara.

On the Kamara comp, Sikkema said, "We finally have somebody that's actually worth the Alvin Kamara comp because first and foremost the balance through contact is there.

"This is somebody who is consistently bouncing off all sorts of tackles, whether it's wrap-up tackles, whether it's guys trying to hit, lay big hits, whatever it is. His center of gravity at 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9, is so low. He is so powerful. The weight is distributed so well."

Omarion Hampton (North Carolina): Tice and Sikkema see him as a potential first-round pick. Tice, who has him No. 27 on his big board, compares him to Joe Mixon for his ability to get downhill quickly and excel in zone schemes.

"I like him best in his own [zone] blocking scheme, but this is somebody who's just built really well as an NFL back," Sikkema said.

Cam Skattebo (Arizona State): Sikkema appreciates his relentless running style and ability to churn out extra yards, even if his top-end speed isn't elite. He has Scattebo as his third favorite back because of his consistency.

"I'm a sucker for somebody who will give me literally all they have every single time they touch the football," Sikkema said.

TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State): Known for his big-play ability and pass protection skills, Henderson has shown flashes of brilliance that make him a valuable prospect.

"He's gonna have a role in the league for 10 years just doing those two things, big plays and pass protection," Tice said.

Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State): He started the season as Sikkema's top back and showed explosive play in the college football playoffs, reminding them of his high potential.

Dylan Sampson (Tennessee): Known for his track speed and big-play ability, although he needs to improve holding onto the football.

Kaleb Johnson (Iowa): A bit of a wild card with huge upside due to his Todd Gurley-like running style when conditions suit his strengths in certain schemes.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into "Football 301" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.