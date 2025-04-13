2025 NBA Playoffs: Matchups, schedule and how the play-in tournament works

The NBA's regular season is in the books. After a dramatic finish on Sunday, the top-six playoff spots in each conference have been secured, and the play-in tournament matchups are set.

Here are all of the matchups, along with the schedule. The play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, with the 2025 NBA Playoffs starting on Saturday.

Eastern Conference

Playoff matchups(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Play-in team TBD(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Play-in team TBD(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons(4) Indiana Pacers vs (5) Milwaukee Bucks

Play-in matchups(7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat

Western Conference

Playoff matchups(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Play-in team TBD(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Play-in team TBD(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves(4) Denver Nuggets vs (5) Los Angeles Clippers

Play-in matchups(7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks

Play-In Tournament schedule

Tuesday

• (7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks (Time TBD, TNT) • (7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies (Time TBD, TNT)

The winners advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seeds; the losers will play again on Friday.

Wednesday

• (9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat (Time TBD, ESPN) • (9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks (Time TBD, ESPN)

The winners will play again Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seeds; the losers will be eliminated.

Friday

• East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner (Time TBD, TNT) • West 7/8 loser vs. West 9/10 winner (Time TBD, ESPN)

Playoff schedule

The 2025 NBA Playoffs begin Saturday.