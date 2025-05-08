2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, No. 1 odds and what to know for the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

Which teams have the best odds to land the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, aka The Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes? Here's everything you need to know about Monday's event.

2025 NBA Draft Lottery

Date: Monday, May 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Odds to land the No. 1 pick

The 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs have a chance to land the No. 1 pick. The teams that finished with the three-worst records — Utah, Washington and Charlotte — each have the highest odds (14%) of winning the No. 1 pick.

Here are the odds for every team in the draft lottery, based on team records at the end of the regular season. Teams that finished the season with identical records had their draft order determined by a random drawing.

1. Utah Jazz: 14%

2. Washington Wizards: 14%

3. Charlotte Hornets: 14%

4. New Orleans Pelicans: 12.5%

5. Philadelphia 76ers: 10.5%The Sixers' first-round pick is top-6 protected; if it falls between 7-14, it will go to Oklahoma City.

6. Brooklyn Nets: 9%

7. Toronto Raptors: 7.5%

8. San Antonio Spurs: 6%

9. Phoenix Suns: 3.8%The Suns' first-round pick will go to the Houston Rockets.

10. Portland Trail Blazers: 3.7%

11. Dallas Mavericks: 1.8%

12. Chicago Bulls: 1.7%

13. Sacramento Kings: 0.8% The Kings' first-round pick is top-12 protected; if it falls out of that range, it goes to Atlanta.

14. Atlanta Hawks: 0.7%The Hawks' first-round pick will go to San Antonio.

How the NBA Draft Lottery works

The draft lottery determines the order of the first 14 picks. It takes place in a private room with NBA officials, representatives of participating teams, select media and the accounting firm Ernst & Young, which oversees the drawings, in attendance.

For the drawings, 14 ping-pong balls (numbered 1 through 14) are dropped in a lottery machine. Before the lottery, 1,000 of a possible 1,001 combinations are assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams. A league representative randomly selects four balls, revealing a four-number combination.

From the NBA:

The drawing process occurs in the following manner: All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks.

If the same team comes up more than once, the result is discarded and another four-ball combination is selected. Also, if the one unassigned combination is drawn, the result is discarded and the balls are drawn again.

After the first four picks are determined, the remaining picks are based on regular-season records, in reverse order.

NBA Draft order

FIRST ROUND NOS. 15-30

15. Miami (to Oklahoma City via the LA Clippers)

16. Orlando

17. Detroit (to Minnesota via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston)

18. Memphis (to Washington)

19. Milwaukee (to Brooklyn via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans)

20. Golden State (to Miami)

21. Minnesota (to Utah)

22. Los Angeles Lakers (to Atlanta via New Orleans)

23. Indiana

24. LA Clippers (to Oklahoma City)

25. Denver (to Orlando)

26. New York (to Brooklyn)

27. Houston (to Brooklyn)

28. Boston

29. Cleveland (to Phoenix via Utah)

30. Oklahoma City (to the LA Clippers)

