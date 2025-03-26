2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Summary: Sears is a clutch college star who rains shots from everywhere behind an advanced array of ball-handling moves. But he was a pint-sized leader, and so often those players get torched on defense at the next level, shrinking them to bit-player status.

Comparisons: Jalen Brunson, Shabazz Napier

Strengths

Shot creation: He uses crossovers, half-spins, and long step-backs to launch from anywhere against anyone. But he also knows how to play with pace in the pick-and-roll, and how to weaponize his scoring to draw the gaze of multiple defenders to spray the ball to open teammates. He can make routine plays like bounce passes to rollers or accurate lobs to cutters, but he'll also use his off-hand to fire fastballs to corner 3-point shooters.

Shooting: Good shooter off the catch who can drain 3s off movement using screens and handoffs, contorting his body mid-air before his high release. His numbers dipped as a fifth-year senior, but he's also forcing 3s since Alabama doesn't emphasize shooting midrange jumpers. Before transferring from Ohio, he displayed a similarly gorgeous ability to create space from midrange.

Leadership: Earned the trust of coach Nate Oats and was empowered to be a voice on and off the floor. He brings a contagious swagger and confidence that can't help but influence his teammates. Aside from his clutch shot-making, he also just commits to playing defense despite his small stature, bringing intensity, fighting over screens, and communicating.

Concerns

Athleticism: Limited athletically with a lack of burst off the dribble, so he'll need to develop elite footwork to become a true go-to shot-creator. And he needs space to thrive as a crafty below-the-rim scorer inside the paint. He made just 48.8% of layups this season, per Synergy.

Defense: Undersized defenders like him will always get targeted by offenses. There aren't many 5-foot-10 players getting minutes in the NBA.