2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

Summary: Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense, swatting shots and snagging boards. But he has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, so teams will have to feel real confident his role player skill-set will translate.

Comparisons: Larry Nance Jr., Brandon Bass

Strengths

Spot-up shooting: Fleming shot 41% on catch-and-shoot 3s that Synergy classifies as unguarded over his three college seasons. He has a quick, high release. While that number plummets to 31.3% when guarded, in the right system he should benefit from plenty of open chances spotting up in the corners or the wings.

Role-player skills: He constantly moves without the ball, sets focused and fundamental screens, runs the floor hard, looks for chances to crash the board. And when he gets to the rim, he finishes with power. He does what his team needs on offense, and brings it on defense as a rebounder who hustles and has a nose for the ball.

Defense: Unbelievably active defender who logged 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, constantly flying around with his 7-foot-5 wingspan to cause chaos for the opponent.

Concerns

Shot creation: He lacks any semblance of a midrange game, whether it's pull-ups, floaters, or post-ups. His handle is loose, especially with his left hand. And he's not much of a passer off the dribble either. As a junior he shot only 36.8% on drives to the basket, a porous number considering his mid-major competition.

Touch: How real is his 3-point shooting really? He struggles when more heavily contested, which showed up in the A-10 conference tournament when he missed 11 of his 14 attempts. He also doesn't have great touch near the rim, and made only 67.8% of free throws.