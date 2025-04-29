2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

The quarterback position has been among the deepest in fantasy football the past few years. Whether you decide to grab one of the big-name superstars early, or you choose to select a high-upside signal caller in the middle rounds or even if you deign to address the position towards the end of your drafts, there's something for everyone.

We saw it last year — Josh Allen went off, but so did Jayden Daniels, a rookie drafted in the later rounds. Shoot, even Bryce Young, written off by many in both fantasy and reality, had some week-winning performances late in the year.

Suffice it to say, you can go many different ways at the QB position.

So, which route will you take in 2025? Our fantasy football draft rankings can help you decide:

Which quarterback are you most excited to draft in 2025?