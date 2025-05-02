2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

Could the Denver Broncos field the best defense in the NFL this season, in both fantasy football and reality?

Well, let's take a look.

The Denver Broncos already finished 2024 as the top fantasy D/ST, leading the second-place Minnesota Vikings by 12 points. They were also in the top-10 overall defenses in the league last season, fantasy aside.

Led by All-World cornerback, Patrick Surtain II, the Denver D is poised to match — or maybe even surpass — their 2024 stats. After all, they've already added to their potent secondary in the draft, with some already talking about another "No-Fly Zone" for the Broncos.

Check out Denver and the rest of the D/STs in our fantasy football rankings for 2025:

Will you try to draft one of the best defenses in the league?