2024 SEC schedule announced, how Richard Nixon helped sports fans & how to avoid Father's Day

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the recently announced plans for the SEC’s 2024 schedule after the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

The SEC will still be using an 8 game schedule in 2024, but the committee was able to provide a very balanced result for every team. The show discusses which teams have the hardest schedules due to out-of-conference opponents along with top-ranked SEC matchups. Texas and Oklahoma both have interesting draws with the renewal of some very old rivalries to come.

Next, Dan sheds light on how former president Richard Nixon helped sports fans everywhere by implementing national broadcasts during sellout playoff games.

Mississippi State took social media by storm with an interesting take on their 2024 opponent announcement. The graphic posted by their social media team incorporated rival school mascots generated by an AI software, which created some disturbing anthropomorphic images.

Texas Tech has decided to induct the late Mike Leach into their hall of honor. Ross provides his thoughts on how that decision would have been received by Mike Leach.

Incoming Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua had a story about his playing days at Notre Dame, including a humbling interaction with Lou Holtz.

Ross was able to talk with Charlie Baker about whether or not he supports the direction that the IRS is headed in regards to non-profit NIL collectives.

Lastly in news of the weird, a Belgian man fakes his own death, an Ecuadorian woman comes back from the dead & the podcast discusses Father’s Day plans.

1:00 The SEC released the 2024 opponents and schedule

24:13 How Richard Nixon helped sports fans

26:53 Oklahoma’s new SEC schedule

29:28 Florida drew a very tough schedule

31:23 Mississippi State’s disturbing schedule graphic

36:16 Texas Tech will induct Mike Leach into their Hall of Honor

41:38 Pete Bevacqua’s Lou Holtz story

44:28 Ross got to speak with Charlie Baker

48:11 A Belgian man fakes his own death to prove a point to his family

53:16 An Ecuadorian woman comes back to life in her coffin at her wake

54:03 The pod’s father’s day plans

58:38 More non-NCAA champions

