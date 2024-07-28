2024 Paris Olympics: Samoan boxing coach dies in Olympic Village ahead of Opening Ceremony

A Samoan boxing coach died on Friday at the Olympic Village in Paris.

Samoan coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito died on Friday morning in France just hours before the Opening Ceremony that kicked off the 2024 Games in Paris. He was 60.

Fatupaito collapsed and experienced cardiac arrest in the village, according to The Telegraph . He died of "natural causes," officials said.

"We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024," the IBA said in a statement . "Lionel's dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss."

Fatupaito was in France to help coach the one boxer, Alto Plodzicki-Faoagali, that Samoa sent to the Games. Plodzick-Faoagali is set to open his 92-kilogram competition on Sunday against Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete. The 25-year-old, who was born in Australia, is competing in his second Games.