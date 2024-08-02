2024 Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz wins semifinal, will face Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti for gold medal

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the men's singles gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime on Friday 6-1, 6-1. It's the fourth straight win for Alcaraz over his Canadian opponent.

Alcaraz, the No. 3-ranked player in the world, has yet to drop a set in the tournament held at Roland-Garros, site of the French Open. He will face the winner of Novak Djokovic-Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday with a gold medal on the line.

That's now 12 straight victories for Alcaraz, who had became the youngest man to reach the Olympic singles semifinals since Djokovic in 2008 after defeating American Tommy Paul on Thursday.

Djokovic knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas in Thursday's quarterfinal in straight sets to face Musetti. The 37-year-old Djokovic dealt with knee issues during the match, which will be something to keep an eye on during the second semifinal.

"I'm concerned about the state of the knee," Djokovic said on Thursday. "I cannot give you exact information, because I don't have it. I have to go and examine the knee now with my physio and with the medical staff of the tournament. And then let's see."