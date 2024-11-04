2024 election photos: Key moments from the last 100 days of the Harris and Trump campaigns

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are sprinting to the finish line of their 2024 presidential campaigns, each holding rallies in battleground states on the eve of Election Day. It's been just over 100 days since President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris and a lot has happened since then. Here are photos of some of the key moments from the last 100 days.

July 13: Assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

July 15: Trump makes a surprise appearance at the RNC two days after the assassination attempt

July 21: Harris announces candidacy hours after Biden said he's dropping out

Aug. 6: Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, make their debut

Aug. 22: Harris formally accepts the Democratic presidential nomination on the final night of the DNC

Aug. 26: Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery, where members of his campaign staff reportedly "pushed aside" a cemetery official

Sept. 10: Trump and Harris meet for the first time in person at the presidential debate hosted by ABC News

Sept. 10: Taylor Swift formally endorses Harris, jabs at JD Vance's 'childless cat ladies' remark

Oct. 5: Elon Musk makes his first appearance with Trump after he endorsed the candidate on July 13

Oct. 14: Trump dances for about 30 minutes during a town hall event in Oaks, Pa.

Oct. 20: Trump works as a McDonald’s fry cook in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa.

Oct. 26: Beyoncé endorses Harris at a rally in Houston

Oct. 27: Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe calls Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage' at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally

Oct. 29: Harris delivers remarks at the Ellipse in Washington D.C., with the White House prominent in the background

Oct 30: Trump gets into a garbage truck to draw attention to Biden saying Trump supporters were 'garbage'

Nov. 2: Harris makes an appearance on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'