2023 Fantasy Football: QB draft rankings

Despite not being one of the more prolific rushing quarterbacks in the game (seven signal-callers rushed for more touchdowns in 2022), reigning Super-Bowl-winning champion Patrick Mahomes finished the season as the No. 1 overall fantasy QB with a whopping 428.4 points. He led the league in passing yards by a wide margin, while also leading in passing touchdowns.

And while Mahomes can make things work with his legs, his top overall finish even without a gaudy rushing-yard total or double-digit rushing scores just goes to show how elite he truly is, in both reality and fantasy.

But should he be the No. 1 ranked fantasy QB in 2023?

Or will we once again be beholden by the power of the running quarterbacks, superstars like Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson? Who will be the surprise entry into the top-five fantasy QBs this season?

Check out our fantasy quarterback draft rankings for 2023:

