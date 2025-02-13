16 fantasy offseason questions for AFC teams + Nico Collins interview | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We kick off our offseason content calendar with an absolute banger of an episode. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify 16 fantasy offseason questions we have for all 16 AFC teams. At the end of the show, Harmon shares his radio row interview with Houston Texans WR Nico Collins where they discuss his rise as an elite fantasy WR and what's in store for the Texans in 2025:

(4:00) - Programming note: Matt reveals offseason content calendar and Scouting Combine trip for the pod

(4:50) - AFC fantasy offseason questions

(5:00) - Tennessee Titans

(8:30) - Cleveland Browns

(13:55) - New England Patriots

(19:40) - Jacksonville Jaguars

(23:15) - Las Vegas Raiders

(27:05) - New York Jets

(31:35) - Miami Dolphins

(35:30) - Indianapolis Colts

(40:40) - Cincinnati Bengals

(47:45) - Denver Broncos

(49:55) - Pittsburgh Steelers

(53:25) - Los Angeles Chargers

(57:20) - Houston Texans

(1:00:05) - Baltimore Ravens

(1:03:25) - Buffalo Bills

(1:08:45) - Kansas City Chiefs

(1:12:30) - Nico Collins interview

